Storm damage survey planned for Mercer County by NWS

MERCER COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) says it will survey storm damage in Mercer County on Friday.

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The survey is scheduled for an area near Celina.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Celina Police reported that there were several downed power lines, damage to multiple utility lines, and at least one damaged transformer after storms moved through the area late Thursday night.

A final assessment including survey results is expected to be released later this afternoon, according to the NWS.

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