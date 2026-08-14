Storm Tracking Alert: Flooding to remain a concern throughout the morning

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Randolph County until 5 a.m.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all counties until 11 a.m. on Friday.

Randolph County is in a Flood Watch until 12 a.m. on Saturday.

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TRENDING STORIES:

We are expecting rounds of rain, heavy at times, with bands of 1-4′+ possible in the area.

Flooding remains a significant concern in Indiana and anywhere that has received numerous inches of rain.

An isolated severe storm is possible, but flooding remains the severe risk.

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