Storm Tracking Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire region

DAYTON — The entire Miami Valley is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.
A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region until Wednesday morning.
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Numerous storms Tuesday could produce damaging straight-line winds, small hail, or a brief tornado.
This is Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
The entire Miami Valley is under a three out of five, enhanced, risk for severe weather Tuesday.
The primary concern will be for storms producing damaging straight-line winds that could knock down trees or powerlines.
Some storms could contain small hail or spin up a brief tornado.
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Two rounds of storms may be possible.
This type of storm system is tricky, as our computer models have a tough time producing what they could do.
A first round of storms may be possible early in the morning between 7 and 10 a.m., although the more likely timing will be for storms after 4 p.m.
If these storms shift even just 50 miles, that could mean the difference between seeing nothing or getting a severe storm.
Stay weather aware!
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In addition, there is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere.
These storms could dump flooding rains.
A flood watch has been posted until Wednesday morning.
Poor drainage areas or roads may flood with these heavy downpours.
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