Storms around for the last weekend of Summer

Rain and storms impacting the last days of summer in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Scattered showers and storms impacting us Saturday afternoon. Here’s how the storms impacts temperatures next week. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Storms on Saturday are likely to be around mid to late afternoon and into the afternoon. Downpours could be heavy at times and come with frequent lightning.

Rain and storms impacting the last days of summer in the Miami Valley

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Sunday will have more rain and storms around especially before sunrise and after the sunset. Sunday midday looks rather dry. Stay weather aware though both days as one or two storms could produce damaging straight line winds.

Rain and storms impacting the last days of summer in the Miami Valley

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Temperatures then heading into the first few days of fall will feel like it! Tuesday is the first day of Fall. Highs running well below average and the first highs in the 60s for the first time this season.

Rain and storms impacting the last days of summer in the Miami Valley

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