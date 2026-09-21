Storms bring torrential rain across Miami Valley

Flooded Streets in Kettering Photo from: Ava Petrosky/Staff (Ava Petrosky/Staff)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — Storms with heavy rain moved across the Miami Valley on Sunday.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky is checking damage inside StormTracker 7 LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

>>PHOTOS: Heavy rain, storms leave damage across Miami Valley

TRENDING STORIES:

Several tornado warnings were issued across the Miami Valley.

Several streets were flooded in Kettering.

Our news crew saw heavy water on Far Hills Avenue and E. Stroop Avenue.

Several iWitness7 viewers sent videos and photos of storm and water damage.

Ryanna Blair sent video of flooding on West Alex Bell Road.

We will continue to update this story.

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