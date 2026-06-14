Storms have ended, chilly night for June ahead

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to update a forecast that calls for a chilly night now that rain and storms have ended. The storms did not bring too many big issues thankfully. However, tonight lows will into the 40s and 50s with a clearing sky.

Tonight

You can give that air conditioner a nice break tonight as well with lows this cool, so enjoy it.

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Into the day Monday we find highs more than 10 degrees below average for most as temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Expect sunshine and a northwest breeze to keep things feeling rather pleasant out there.

Monday

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Our next rain chance arrives on Tuesday with some afternoon and evening showers. I do not really expect severe weather with this activity as of right now, but we may have a few rumbles of thunder to contend with.

Tuesday

We will need to watch Wednesday night for the chance of strong storms, however, we are still a few days out and things may change as to how that system comes together. Check back for updates through the next few days.

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