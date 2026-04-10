Storms possible across the Valley

Authorities in Seaside Park, New Jersey, said a man died on Sunday, June 23, 2024, after he was struck by lightning while trying to warn beachgoers about an incoming storm.

DAYTON — A scattered chance for rain and a few storms are possible throughout Friday.

No severe weather is forecast, just the occasional rumble of thunder.

Rainfall totals will amount to a quarter to a half an inch through the evening.

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More active weather returns to the Miami Valley next week.

Stronger storms are possible next with a more active weather pattern.

RAINFALL FORECAST

A warm front will lift back north late Sunday and into Monday. Monday will be our best chance for rain and storms.

At this time, most are forecast to move through during your morning commute.

A few rounds of storms are possible again into Tuesday morning.

FUTURECAST

The next cold front will soon follow, bringing storm chances ahead of the boundary on Wednesday and again Thursday.

We are days out. With that said, timing and severity will vary.

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Temperatures will remain nearly 20 degrees above normal through the week.

High temperatures are forecast in the upper 70s and low 80s through Thursday.

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