LIVE UPDATES: Showers, storms possible this weekend

DAYTON — INITIAL REPORT:

A few showers and storms early Friday will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Isolated storms are forecast late afternoon and early evening, but the best chance of rain and storms will arrive late Friday night and into Saturday early morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Futurecast

While no severe weather is forecast later Friday, a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours are possible

Saturday’s rain chances are becoming more isolated and truly are expect only within the morning hours. Saturday evening brings the isolated chance of a pop up thunderstorm, but many will remain dry.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Rainfall Forecast

Sunday’s rain chance is almost nonexistent. Rainfall totals through Sunday willa mount to 1 to 2 inches, but most will stay on the lighter end of things. Higher totals will be found under heavier downpours.

Many will see sunshine and the heat and humidity will ramp up above normal. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s and dew point in the middle 70s will result in a heat index value of 90 degrees or higher.

©2026 Cox Media Group