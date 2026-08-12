Storms with heavy rain, lightning move through region

Showers and storms are possible throughout Wednesday with the chance of heavy rain.

Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of the region

MIAMI VALLEY — Storms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the area on Wednesday morning.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, rain with constant lightning moved through the area.

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ODOT cameras show lightning strikes along Interstate 70 at the Ohio/Indiana line.

Heavy rain is moving through from Indiana into Ohio.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for part of Wayne County.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Storm Tracker 7 lightning strike Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff)

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