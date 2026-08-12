Storms with heavy rain, lightning move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Storms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the area on Wednesday morning.
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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, rain with constant lightning moved through the area.
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ODOT cameras show lightning strikes along Interstate 70 at the Ohio/Indiana line.
Heavy rain is moving through from Indiana into Ohio.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for part of Wayne County.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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