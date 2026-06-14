Storms with heavy rain, strong winds move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Showers and thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday afternoon.

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A time-lapse from our Piqua weather camera shows that storms with heavy rain and dark clouds quickly moved through around 2 p.m.

It quickly moved out of the region but left behind some damage.

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An iWitness7 viewer sent a photo that showed a tree down on Gayhart Drive in Xenia.

A viewer also sent video of heavy rain moving through Jodee Drive in Xenia.

The weather also caused the Dayton Air Show to end early, as previously reported.

Rain also shortened Sunday’s Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark.

Our news crew also sent video of heavy rain and strong winds moving through on State Route 741 in Miami Township.

Tree Down Gayhart Xenia Photo from: iWitness7 viewer (iWitness7 viewer)

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