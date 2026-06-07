Storms with strong winds, heavy rain damage trees, roofs across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Storms with strong winds caused damage in parts of the Miami Valley.
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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is checking damage across the region and will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.
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Multiple trees are reported down in eastern Clark County.
Viewers sent photos of a utility pole damaged on Old Columbus Road. The storms also damaged a barn’s roof. A tree was down on Bird Road in Clark County.
The Champaign County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said in a social media post that they are tracking reports of damage in “various locations.”
“We have been in contact with the National Weather Service in regard to today’s storms. We are tracking reports of damage in various locations and are gathering the data to send forward to the NWS. If you have photos/reports of damage, please send them to cstanley@co.champaign.oh.us or post them in the comments below with locations so that we may share them with the NWS, as we continue to check, gather, and assess.”
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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