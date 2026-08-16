Stormy pattern nearing an end into the new week

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what is another warm, steamy, and at times stormy day. This unrelenting pattern is getting closer to an end. We still have a couple more chances for storms over the next 18 hours or so.

Tonight

Tonight, scattered storms are possible before sunset. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, but the bigger concern is lightning and heavy rain to disrupt your outdoor plans. Not everyone sees rain. Lows will be near 70.

Tonight

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Another chance of a few showers or thunderstorms exists Monday, mainly south of I-70. The chance looks most prevalent during the first half of the day. By the end of the day, sunshine returns and winds turn northerly as drier air moves in.

Monday AM

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Through the week, humidity will be better than it has been. Also of note is that temperatures will remain below average with fewer rain chances. The only chance for rain during the week will be later Wednesday through early Thursday.

©2026 Cox Media Group