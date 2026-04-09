Stray pig reunited with local family

DAYTON — A stray pig was reunited with its family in Dayton.
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A pig wandered into the Humane Society of Greater Dayton as a stray.
The owner had the neighborhood on high alert, looking for him.
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Right before closing, the pig was back in the arms of his owners.
“The happy snorts and wagging tail made the perfect ending to our day,” the humane society said.
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