Strong cold front to bring rain, storm chances tonight

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Thursday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a rather gloomy, but mostly dry, day across the area. I am watching a potent cold front that will bring rain and few storms tonight before colder air arrives after the rain exits.

SPC

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 (Marginal) risk of severe storms for tonight. I think the best chances for storms would be 7PM-12AM in our area. If storms do develop and move through, one or two may pack some strong winds with them.

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Futurecast shows a bit of a messy situation locally. I would expect more of us to see some lightning and downpours of rain compared to anything severe. Rainfall amounts in some spots could exceed one-half inch if downpours occur in your area.

Tonight

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Moving into Friday, we will see falling temperatures, windy conditions, and a few lingering showers. Winds will be from the northwest, which will help usher in the colder air.

Winds

Dress appropriately for high school football as temperatures will be near 50 with gusts of 30mph or so. Add in a few rain showers and it will not be the most pleasant of evenings.

TD7 WK9

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