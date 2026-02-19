Strong cold front brings severe weather potential and freezing temperatures

DAYTON — Thursday afternoon and evening strong to severe storms are forecast to initiate along a warm front that will lift. This warm front will allow for temperatures to hold in the 60s!

However, some sunshine is expected. The more sun, the more energy the storms will have to fuel themselves.

The lift from the front, the warmth and dew points in the 50s may be enough to trigger a few storms capable of spinning a brief tornado. That threat is extremely low, but can’t be ignored.

The low level jet stream will unfortunately help bring an increased threat for severe storms later in the evening. This is a river of fast moving air just above our heads.

Our main threat is strong damaging winds over 60 MPH. Noticing a “C” shape on radar will indicate a wind threat. While noticing a notch or brief comma shape within a single cell will indicate a brief moment of spin.

The timing of this looks to initiate around 5 to 7 PM and the severe weather threat will end after 10 PM.

Behind the front freezing cold air sets in. Sunday’s high temperatures will remain near freezing with a few snowflakes possible.

