Strong to severe severe storms possible Saturday

DAYTON — Good morning to you on this Friday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you to update the forecast for you. We get one more dry day before storms threaten our weekend plans. Here is the latest on what you need to know.

Risk Map

The Storm Prediction Center has slightly expanded the Level 2 risk of severe storms into more of the Miami Valley, with a Level 1 risk continuing elsewhere. While this is not the biggest threat we have seen, it can prove to be inconvienent with weekend activities.

Severe Threats

The main concerns with any storms that do turn severe would be damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are hazards from any storm regardless of severity and that can impact your plans. Be prepared to move indoors at times.

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Saturday AM

We may wake up to decaying storms, mainly north of I-70. How these play out could influence how strong the storms later in the day become. Think of this as baking a cake. Will we see enough instability, wind shear, and lift to support additional storms later on? Our model guidance says yes.

I will say that wind shear is lacking a bit for the afternoon, which may keep things a in check a bit. Not every storm that develops will turn severe, and some may completely miss out given the scattered nature of storms.

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Saturday PM

The best chance of strong to severe storms will be with the peak heating of the day, likely in the 3PM-10PM timeframe. While that is a broader timeframe, given the threat of multiple rounds of storms that timeframe covers the entire area.

Have ways to get alerts and remember if thunder roars, go indoors. Stay tuned to us for updates and make sure you have our free WHIO Weather app to stay ahead of the weather.

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