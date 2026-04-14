Strong to severe storms possible through Saturday

DAYTON — Several rounds of showers and storms are possible over the next few days. A stalled boundary attempts to sag south from the Great Lakes. This will allow for stronger storms today and tomorrow later into the afternoon hours. Winds in excess of 60 MPH and small hail, an inch in diameter or less are the main threats.

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Today’s storms will develop late morning and early afternoon. Most will stay north of the Valley, but a few will slide down as far south as I70. This will linger throughout the later part of the afternoon. Remember, threats are possible, but not likely. The severe threat is extremely low.

Wednesday, the entire Miami Valley has the threat of stronger storms after 5 PM and lingering through the evening hours. Once again wind and small hail are the biggest threats.

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Saturday will be our greatest threat for strong to severe storms with an approaching cold front. All hazards are possible, but once again wind and hail will be the primary concerns.

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