Strong storm chances Independence Day weekend

Authorities in Seaside Park, New Jersey, said a man died on Sunday, June 23, 2024, after he was struck by lightning while trying to warn beachgoers about an incoming storm.

DAYTON — As the heat dome breaks down, storm chances become more likely throughout the Miami Valley. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the entire Maimi Valley under a marginal risk for severe storms. This is a level one of 5, which means there is a chance of an isolated severe storm that is capable of producing damaging winds of 60 MPH and small hail. Heavy rain causing the threat for localized flash flooding and frequent lightning will also be an issue.

SPC Outlook

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The timing for the storms will be late evening and holding after the sun goes down. This means firework displays may be delayed. Plans don’t need to canceled, just pay attention to Live Doppler 7 throughout the evening. The storms will be scattered, not everyone will get wet.

Futurecast

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Storm chances will linger into Sunday. Early Sunday morning a few scattered storms are possible about the time the sun comes up, but a better chance for more scattered storms late afternoon and evening once again.

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