Strong storm chances into the weekend

Florida no longer U.S. lightning strike capitol

DAYTON — A more active weather pattern is setting up as temperatures climb into the 80s this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday both bring the chance for storms.

A few may be strong.

Right now, the severe weather threat is low.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a level 1 of 5, marginal risk for Saturday.

This means one or two storms may become severe.

The threats are strong, damaging winds of 60 MPH and large hail, an inch in diameter.

Frequent lightning and heavy downpours will also be a concern.

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Timing isn’t set in stone.

We’re days out, and it will shift.

But with the heat of the day, most storms will take place throughout the afternoon and evening, lingering into the overnight hours.

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Storm chances will continue into the beginning of the upcoming week.

Once again, the timing can change as this is nearly a week out, but storms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening on Monday and Tuesday.

Rainfall totals can amount to over 3 inches from Saturday through Wednesday evening.

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