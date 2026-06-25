Strong storms possible later today; chance of steady rain early this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — We will see active weather return to the Miami Valley over the next few days.

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Strong storms are possible later this afternoon and evening. We will also see steady rain through Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some parts of the Northern Miami Valley will see some showers and a few rumbles of thunder early this morning.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has indicated a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The primary threat is wind, and small hail can’t be ruled out. Highs for today will reach the low 80s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Friday with scattered showers possible, mainly late morning and lingering into the evening hours. Right now, the heaviest and steadiest rain looks like it is in the late morning to early afternoon hours.

Scattered showers and a few storms remain possible on Saturday. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

High temperatures will push into the 90s next week.

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