Strong storms possible with approaching cold front

File photo. A South Florida woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being struck by lightning on Sunday.

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is finally organizing itself to our north and west. This low will scoot across the northern edges of The Great Lakes. As it makes its approach a cold front will swing toward the Miami Valley.

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The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a marginal risk for strong winds and small hail. The threats are extremely low. This is an isolated chance for strong to severe storms.

SPC OUTLOOK

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Heavy rains will also pose a concern. With dry grounds and heavy rain rates, water can’t get absorbed quick enough. Rainfall totals will amount to 1 to 2 inches just through Thursday.

RAINFALL FORECAST

This cold front will allow for temperatures to drop below normal Friday. Forecast high temperature are expected in the upper 70s.

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