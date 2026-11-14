Stubborn clouds hanging tough through Monday

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this chilly November day. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what started out as a sunny day before clouds moved in from the northwest. Temperatures struggled to get out of the lower to middle 40s.

Tonight

Clouds will hang tough tonight as well. Temperatures will be slow to fall into the upper 30s overnight. A stray flurry or sprinkle is possible, but nothing to be worried about.

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Clouds at night make a big difference for temperatures. They act like a blanket at night so any “heat” that tries to radiate into the atmosphere gets pushed back down, and so as a result temperatures do not move much.

Clouds Night

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Sunday will not be a very warm day either with highs in the middle 40s and plenty of clouds. It will take until late Monday before cloud cover shakes up more and the sun makes a bigger appearance.

Sunday

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