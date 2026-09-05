Student accused of making threat on social media in custody, police say

WILMINGTON — A student is in custody after allegedly posting a threat on social media in Clinton County.
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The Wilmington Police Department said that officers arrested a juvenile on Friday, according to a social media post.
Officers were told of a possible threat involving at least one Wilmington City Schools student on Wednesday.
The information came through the school district’s student helpline and originated from an anonymous TikTok account, as previously reported.
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Police officials said that a delinquency complaint was filed alleging that the juvenile committed acts that, if committed by an adult, would constitute a felony count of making a terroristic threat and two felony counts of menacing by stalking.
The juvenile is in juvenile detention pending future proceedings, the department said.
The department stated that threats and other concerning statements involving their schools are “taken seriously and will be investigated appropriately.”
The allegations are pending before the juvenile court.
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