Student hospitalized following accident during class

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A Northridge High School student was taken to the hospital after injuring her foot during a career-technical education class.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The district told News Center 7 that the student is undergoing evaluation and treatment at the hospital.

Northridge High School administration said the circumstances surrounding the accident are currently under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Our thoughts are with the student and her family,” school administration said in a statement, emphasizing that student and staff safety remains their highest priority.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group