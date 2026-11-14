Student hospitalized following accident during class

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A Northridge High School student was taken to the hospital after injuring her foot during a career-technical education class.
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The district told News Center 7 that the student is undergoing evaluation and treatment at the hospital.
Northridge High School administration said the circumstances surrounding the accident are currently under investigation.
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“Our thoughts are with the student and her family,” school administration said in a statement, emphasizing that student and staff safety remains their highest priority.
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