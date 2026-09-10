Student pilot seriously injured in Miami County plane crash

TIPP CITY — A pilot was seriously injured after he crashed a plane that he and two kids were inside.

The crash happened just outside of Troy Sky Airpark on Monroe-Concord Road around 9:30 Wednesday night.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was in Miami County on Thursday and learned through aviation records that the pilot may not have been allowed to have passengers on board.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators have been looking at FAA records as they piece together what caused the crash.

Emergency crews responded after getting a message from an automated emergency voice service.

The automated message came from the pilot’s phone inside the plane. Troopers identified the pilot as 49-year-old Troy Hahn.

He, along with two 6-year-olds, was inside the plane when investigators said they believe the plane hit a tree and went down.

Firefighters said the kids were outside of the plane when they arrived at the scene. They were taken to a local hospital.

Medics said Hahn was seriously injured and had to be cut out of the plane. News Center 7 was there when investigators worked the crash scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are now investigating the crash.

News Center 7 found Hahn’s airman details report going through FAA records. It lists him as having a student pilot certification and being prohibited from carrying passengers.

His certification was issued in June of 2015, and records show no updates since then.

News Center 7 reached out to the FAA, but they would not comment on an open investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A spokesperson said, in part, “The FAA looks at pilot qualifications as part of every accident investigation.”

NTSB said its preliminary investigation into the crash should be complete in about 30 days.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group