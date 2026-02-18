Student-run merchandise shop opens at Beavercreek High School

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School students launched a new student-run store called “The Beaver Den” on Wednesday, selling school spirit merchandise to gain professional business experience. The shop is located in Greene County and celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The store provides students with hands-on skills in management, sales, and finance that school leaders say will be useful after graduation.

The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the start of sales for the shop. Merchandise available at the store includes sweatshirts and hoodies featuring school branding.,

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Mario Camacho, a student at the high school, expressed enthusiasm for the new inventory. “I’m hyped about the hoodies and Creek Industry stuff,” Camacho said.

Beyond selling merchandise, the program emphasizes leadership and organizational skills. Student Killian Sanders explained that the curriculum covers management techniques and the process of selecting personnel.“We’re learning about business here - and especially business structure, how to pick the right managers to manage people,” Sanders said.

An Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Career Tech Equipment grant provided the funding to establish the shop. While the grant helped launch the project, students remain in charge of the daily store inventory, sales, and financial books.

School administrators view the store as a bridge to life after graduation. Laura Bailey, principal at Beavercreek High School, noted that the experience is valuable for all students regardless of their post-secondary plans.

“Some of our kids are college-bound. Some of our students are not college-bound,” Bailey said. “So whatever experience we can bring them inside the walls of this high school that prepares them for outside of this high school is really important to us.”

The Beaver Den is currently open during the school’s lunch periods. Sanders noted that the social aspect of the job is as significant as the academic credit earned through the program.

“While it does give you experience and credit. You also get to meet new people along the way and really push what you want to do in the future,” Sanders said.

The spirit shop is the second student-led venture to open at the high school recently. In January, the school launched Common Grounds, a coffee kiosk that serves staff and students.

Students will soon expand the business by using a mobile cart to sell merchandise at sporting events and other school activities. Profits generated from sales will be reinvested in the store.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group