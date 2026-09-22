Students expected to return on Monday after fire closes local elementary school

NEW CARLISLE — A local elementary school will remain closed the rest of the week after air and surface quality tests confirm soot contamination.

New Carlisle Elementary was closed on Monday and Tuesday due to cleanup efforts after the roof caught on fire after lightning struck the roof.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the latest on the repairs LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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District leaders said that the soot inside the building is creating an unsafe environment for students.

In a letter to elementary school families, Tecumseh Local Schools District Superintendent Paula Crew laid out the plan to get students back into the classroom.

If all goes well, students can return to the school on Monday.

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