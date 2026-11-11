Students face uncertain futures after Miami Valley cosmetology school closes

Hundreds of students in the Miami Valley were told class was no longer in session today.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Hundreds of students in the Miami Valley were told class was no longer in session today.

Their school’s owner said he’s out of money and needs almost $2 million to keep the school going.

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Creative Image Institute of Cosmetology locked its doors for good Tuesday.

It is one of two locations the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board said went out of business.

News Center 7 heard from more than a dozen students Tuesday.

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They said they are devastated and confused, especially those who were days or months from graduation.

“Heartbroken, like my heart got ripped out from under me,” Makayla Kenley said.

“My feelings are everywhere. I’m feeling a bit of everything,” Johna Webb said.

“I feel bad; somebody’s supposed to graduate on Thursday,” Paula Woodward said.

President and CEO of Creative Images Charles Gross said the money problems started in 2020 when COVID hit.

Last month his bank told him it would no longer loan him any more money.

Then Monday, he had no choice but to close.

“If I brought in $1.7 million, it would change the ratio; everything would go away,” Gross said.

Students raised concerns about whether Gross misused money, something he denied.

As for students getting refunds on classes, he said they will have to go through the state.

“Going through the day, it’s absolutely horrible,” Gross said.

Students were angry that Gross did not give them more warning.

“When you tell a student something may happen, could happen, then you have the confusion of what’s going on,” Gross said.

Some who have not yet started classes are still feeling the impact.

A woman said the school accepted her last week and Tuesday’s text message was heartbreaking.

“If this could be changed in any way, shape, or form, I would have done it. But like I said, I didn’t get an answer until 4 o’clock yesterday,” Gross said.

The big question for these students is what happens to their earned hours.

Gross said those students will have to go to Columbus or Cincinnati for accredited courses.

Many students said this was not realistic because of family responsibilities and other work commitments.

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