Students left with questions about hours, financial aid after cosmetology school abruptly shuts down

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — We’ve heard from dozens of students at a local school that abruptly shut down this week.

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Another school is stepping up to fill the gap.

Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology closed yesterday. Students told News Center 7 they are devastated and got no warning.

Elite Hair Academy said it’s taken calls from almost 100 students looking to transfer, but the owner said it won’t be a simple process.

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It all comes down to how many hours students have already completed and a final say from the state board.

The CEO of Creative Images, Charles Gross, said his school had run out of money, and there were no options for more loans, so he had to close both locations.

He claimed he didn’t warn students in an effort to not cause confusion and chaos.

Schools like Elite Hair Academy said there’s a process students have to go through to switch schools, starting with filling out a transfer of hours form.

“What we’re trying to do is put those fires out. We’re trying to give facts and direct them in the right way to get started and what they need to do to get things back on track for them,” Sherry Beth, Elite Hair Academy president and owner, said.

Students are also wondering how financial aid will work for them if they transfer.

We will continue to follow this story.

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