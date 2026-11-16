Students at local school district receive eye care, glasses through grant program

BROOKVILLE — Students in a local school district were able to get eye care and new glasses thanks to a state grant program.

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Brookville Local Schools shared a post on social media thanking the Ohio Optometric Foundation and EyeDocs in Brookville for their commitment to supporting the district’s students.

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The partnership provided students with vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and evaluations, along with professionally fitted glasses.

The school district said these services ensure that students have the “resources they need to see, learn, and succeed.”

The district also thanked Leah Shepherd, the Nurse at Brookville Elementary School, who organized and coordinated the effort.

“Her dedication to advocating for the health and well-being of our students makes a meaningful difference in our school community,” the district said in its post.

The partnership was made possible by iSee Ohio, a grant-based program through the state.

The program partners with local eye doctors to provide care.

“We are grateful for community partners who recognize that student success starts with supporting the whole child. Thank you for helping our Blue Devils see a brighter future!” the district said in its post.

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