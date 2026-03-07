Students react to new safety protocols ahead of UD St. Patrick’s Day celebration

These changes come after past celebrations in the student neighborhood resulted in brawls and a shooting.

DAYTON — The University of Dayton is implementing new restrictions for its upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebrations following several years of violence during the annual student gathering.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the university announced that outside guests will be prohibited from designated campus spaces and students will be required to show designated wristbands to enter certain areas.

Last year, News Center 7 reported that 12 people were arrested and an officer was injured after a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at UD.

University officials stated the new protocols were developed in direct response to feedback from the community and are focused on protecting students and supporting a safer campus environment.

The university is also banning several specific items from the festivities.

Security will prohibit backpacks, firearms, weapons, fireworks, glass bottles and glass containers.

The new rules also specifically ban “borgs,” which are large drinking containers typically filled with an alcoholic mixture.

Daniel Jevnikar, a University of Dayton student, said he expected new measures following previous gatherings that ended in a shooting.

“It’s just like, up to the police how strict they want to handle it and like, I appreciate what they’re doing,” Jevnikar said. “I think it makes total sense.”

While Jevnikar supports the safety intent, he noted the restrictions might change the atmosphere of the traditional student gathering.

“I think overall, it’s going to take a little bit of the excitement away from the celebration that we usually have, but overall, it’s going to keep the students a lot safer,” Jevnikar said.

Other students suggested that the campus restrictions may cause crowds to shift to neighboring business districts.

Rafael Garcia, a University of Dayton student, said he believes people who are not students will still try to attend the weekend events despite the campus guest ban.

“I think the next solution is going down to Brown Street and hanging out in the bars,” Garcia said.

Both Jevnikar and Garcia said they hope this year’s celebration remains relaxed to avoid the level of conflict seen in prior years.

In the past, police have used tear gas to disperse brawls in the student neighborhood.

Jevnikar described the experience of navigating those situations.

“You just become one with the tear gas,” Jevnikar said. “You just have to follow someone from your group and get out of the situation.”

The university stated it will announce specific rules regarding the wristbands and parking as the holiday weekend gets closer.

