Students return to the classroom after roof fire closes school for more than a week

Sky 7 Drone shot of roof from New Carlisle Elementary School

NEW CARLISLE — Students will return to the classroom this morning after a fire on the roof closed the school for more than a week.

News Center 7 previously reported that Tecumseh Local Schools district leaders said the soot inside New Carlisle Elementary was creating an unsafe environment for students.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will be in New Carlisle with the changes some students might face this morning LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak

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In a letter from New Carlisle Elementary Principal Kathryn Randenburg announced students would return to the classroom on Monday Sept. 28.

Randenburg added in her letter that some temporary changes will be going into effect.

Fifth-grade students will hold classes at Medway Elementary School.

The process for these students will be similar to how they would handle school field trips, the letter said.

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