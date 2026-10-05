Students urge others to speak out against rising campus violence

A sexual assault on a college campus has people talking on social media, and local advocates say the “Cornell 7” and Jane Doe are examples of a growing problem

Students urge others to speak out against rising campus violence

GREENE COUNTY — A sexual assault on a college campus has people talking on social media, and local advocates say the “Cornell 7” and Jane Doe are examples of a growing problem across the country.

According to the CDC, more than 80% of rape survivors become victims before they turn 25.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman was in Greene County on Monday and spoke to college students who urged people to speak out against violence.

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Aliyah, a freshman at Wright State University, said, “I actually feel pretty safe at Wright State. I actually really liked the campus, and I haven’t really run into any issues yet.”

She also said her social media feed is filled with discussions about rape culture and how to be a better bystander.

“Sometimes people view you as the one who cries wolf, you know what I mean? They might not believe you. It might have backlash when you report things,” Aliyah said.

Fear of not being believed is just one thing Violence Free Futures is working to end in Greene County.

Celeste Hurley, CEO of Violence Free Futures, said, “There is such a fear of what happens in their life if they tell anybody about what has happened to them. What’s people’s reaction going to be?”

The organization works to break that barrier by responding directly to the hospitals when victims seek treatment. Hurley said witnesses, even online, have to speak up.

“What comes to my mind is just what must be so normalized around those 57 individuals that this wasn’t alarming and no one thought to call the police,” Hurley said.

Jordan, from Central State University, said, “I feel more comfortable reporting to a police station than the university itself, for sure.”

Conversations online have brought up consent, and how it’s defined by law. In Ohio, being significantly impaired by drugs or alcohol invalidates consent.

Because of Title 9, the law is even stricter on college campuses, requiring a clear and consistent “yes, completely free from intoxication.

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