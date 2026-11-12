Stuffed animals donated to Dayton Police Department for child interactions

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department recently received a donation of stuffed animals from Rev. Moody and his church to help comfort children during police interactions.

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Moody’s church hosted a stuffed animal collection drive to support area law enforcement agencies.

Donations from the collection were provided to the Springfield, Columbus, and Dayton police departments.

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The stuffed animals will be distributed throughout the department so officers can share them with children during calls and other interactions.

“A small gesture like a stuffed animal can provide a little comfort and reassurance to a child during an otherwise difficult or unfamiliar situation,” Dayton police said.

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