Stuffed animals donated to Dayton Police Department for child interactions

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department recently received a donation of stuffed animals from Rev. Moody and his church to help comfort children during police interactions.
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Moody’s church hosted a stuffed animal collection drive to support area law enforcement agencies.
Donations from the collection were provided to the Springfield, Columbus, and Dayton police departments.
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The stuffed animals will be distributed throughout the department so officers can share them with children during calls and other interactions.
“A small gesture like a stuffed animal can provide a little comfort and reassurance to a child during an otherwise difficult or unfamiliar situation,” Dayton police said.
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