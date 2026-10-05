Styrofoam recycling event to be held in Montgomery County this weekend

Styrofoam recycling event to be held in Montgomery County this weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — This weekend, local residents will have a chance to get rid of any leftover Styrofoam.

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Montgomery County officials announced on Monday that they will hold a Styrofoam recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Officials said this would offer a way to clear out clean Styrofoam and give it a better destination than the landfill.

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The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the Kettering Municipal Court building at 950 Forrer Blvd. in Kettering.

The event is open to residents from Montgomery County and from surrounding areas.

Only clean Styrofoam, also known as expanded polystyrene (EPS), will be accepted. Accepted items should be clean and free of food, tape, and other materials.

Staff will be on hand during the event to help participants unload and sort their items, according to officials.

County officials said that recycling Styrofoam helps keep hard-to-recycle materials out of landfills and allows them to be processed into new products.

“Sometimes the hardest part of recycling is figuring out what to do with the things that can’t go in your curbside bin,” Commission President Carolyn Rice said. “This event makes it easy to give Styrofoam a second life instead of sending it to the landfill. If you’ve got a pile of it sitting around, bring it with you. We’ll take it from there.”

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