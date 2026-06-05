Sulfuric acid spill causes major road closures in local community

WEST CHESTER — A hazardous materials incident involving a sulfuric acid spill has led to significant road closures at the intersection of West Chester Road and Barrett Road, prompting emergency crews to work diligently on containment efforts.

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Authorities have assured that no nearby homes or businesses are at risk, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Updates will be provided as the situation evolves.

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