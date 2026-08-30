Summer heat in full force through midweek

Officials are warning everyone to do what they can to prepare for this week’s high temperatures.

What you can do to stay safe during this week’s heat wave

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Sunday.

Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a mixed bag of a day with sunshine, clouds, and some sprinkles or light showers in some areas.

We made it into the mid-80s when the sun was out, but the bigger heat builds in tomorrow.

Tonight

Looking at the forecast, we may still dodge a few raindrops tonight with lows near 70.

It will be rather muggy as well, so the air conditioner will definitely get a good workout compared to recent nights.

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Some guidance carries a few sprinkles into the daytime hours Monday, but most are dry.

The rain today amounted to 0.01-0.03″ at best, and I would expect the same if it rains tomorrow.

Temperatures will be dependent on cloud cover, but highs should get to near 90.

Monday

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When you factor in the humidity this week the heat index will flirt with triple digits, especially for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Be sure to stay hydrated out there.

Heat Index

Small rain chances remain for Thursday through Saturday that will help bring some cooler air in.

Rain

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