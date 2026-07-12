Summer heat returning this week

More summer heat on the way to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — More days in the 90s are on the way this week. Here’s how it will feel with the humidity. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The humidity will stay muggy and tropical all week long. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, will be near 70 degrees.

More summer heat on the way to the Miami Valley

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With high pressure moving in, temperatures will start to flip just above our average high of 86 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be back in the 90s, but feels like temperatures all week will reach in the 90s.

More summer heat on the way to the Miami Valley

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Wednesday is likely the warmest day with feels like temperatures reaching the triple digits. Stay hydrated and cool!

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