Summer-like pattern ahead with warm temperatures and rain chances

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with a look at your forecast on what has been a warm and breezy day. If you like it warm, this week is a great forecast for you. We will just have to dodge a few storm chances.

Tonight

A few showers will dot the landscape overnight with lows in the middle 60s. It will stay mild thanks to clouds and a southwest breeze. This is about 15 degrees warmer than last night.

Monday

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wind

You will notice winds on the increase for Monday with gusts of 20-30 miles per hour. This will keep us warm with highs in the middle 70s. If we can squeeze out a bit more sunshine, I think a few upper 70s are possible.

rain chance

Rain chances are not very high on any given day, but the chances are there for a few sporadic showers or storms. No big signs for severe weather exist. Highs stay in the 70s and 80s, which will make it feel a little like summer when combined with a hint of mugginess and a few storms.

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totals

Rainfall amounts are not looking too impressive at this time. I think most stay at or under one-half inch through Thursday. The exception to the rule here would be any locations that receive multiple downpours.

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