Summer-like storms roar in summer-like heat and humidity

DAYTON — Who’s ready for a taste of summer with high temperatures back into the 80s? Here’s the price with storms and the side effects of high humidity to come. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Scattered storms are possible through our Saturday. Not everyone will see storms, but areas that do could be a bit intense. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds all possible with storms. The afternoon hours for our Saturday looks drier.

Summer-like storms bring summer-time warmth

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Sunday could have a stray shower in the early morning hours, but we then get sunshine and 80s! Then with winds continuing out of the south, the humidity starts to tick up. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, climbing up into the 60s. Just a bit muggy!

Summer-like storms bring summer-time warmth

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I’m tracking another front to bring more storms Tuesday, which will drop temperatures back down near 70.

Summer-like storms bring summer-time warmth

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