Summer like temperatures return to the Valley

Millions facing heat wave, humidity across US days before official start of summer

DAYTON — A massive ridge of high pressure is setting up over the southern half of the United States. A ridge of high pressure allows air within the high to sink and eliminates most cloud cover causing for very warm and dry air.

We will benefit from this high heading into the weekend. High temperatures will climb nearly 15 degrees above average.

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If you are a fan of summer like temperatures this is for you. Starting Saturday and into the begining of next week, temperatures will warm into the 80s. This will be the first time since April 24th that Dayton International reached into the 80s.

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In fact, the forecast calls for temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. If this forecast verifies, this will be the warmest air of the year.

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