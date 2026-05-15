Summer-like warmth with storms this weekend

How to stay safe when lightning strikes.

DAYTON — A ridge of high pressure is building across the southern half of the United States, and the Miami Valley will tap into the warmth associated with it.

Temperatures will climb nearly 15 degrees above normal.

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Overnight lows will hold in the middle to upper 60s, and afternoon high temperatures will hold in the middle 80s through Tuesday of next week.

This will generate enough energy for stronger thunderstorms with each wave that attempts to move through the Valley.

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Currently, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the entire Miami Valley under a level 1 of 5, marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday.

SPC Outlook

The timing looks to be late afternoon and evening.

However, there may be a few more morning showers and storms.

If the morning wave materializes, this can steal the energy the afternoon storms need.

If the morning storms don’t make a big impact, strong winds gusting near 60 MPH, large hail an inch in diameter and frequent lightning are the biggest concerns after 6 PM until roughly midnight Sunday.

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