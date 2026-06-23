Summer Sales: Expert tips for navigating retail sales

GREENE COUNTY — Retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart are rolling out sales on just about everything this week, but how do shoppers know it’s worth spending money on?

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“It is a lot to take in to try to think through,” Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert at RetailMeNot, said.

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Carls said when it comes to the best deals like small electronics and any Amazon-owned tech, it’s best to go for it now.

“This is some of the best pricing you’re going to see all year,” she added.

Still, some things are best to wait on, like televisions.

“Black Friday is still going to be the best bet,” Carls added.

To ensure shoppers are getting real deals, they should utilize a price tracking tool. Carls said those can be used to a shopper’s advantage since retailers are competing against each other.

Another way to save is by checking for any additional promotional codes, cashback offers, or rewards.

“Even if something is the exact same price at two different competing retailers, you might have loyalty points, you might have promo codes or cashback offers that then ultimately takes one of those prices down,” Carls said.

Shoppers should also not be afraid to take a breath and really think about their purchase before checking out.

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