‘Summer Wind’ sculpture will become part of a local growing public art collection

TROY — A sculpture in downtown Troy will find a permanent home this fall.

Sculptor Bob Doster’s “Summer Wind” was featured in downtown Troy during Troy Main Street’s 2023 Sculptors on the Square exhibit, according to a social media post.

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That sculpture will be moved to the McKraig Avenue and Dorset Road roundabout.

This sculpture will add a safety feature through vertical landscaping. Studies by the U.S. Department of Transportation and other organizations have found that landscaping with tall vertical dimensions has a positive impact on speed reduction at roundabouts.

Doster’s work has been featured in publications, broadcasts, museums, and galleries worldwide. He is the recipient of numerous awards in the world of sculpture, including the Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Award, South Carolina’s highest recognition.

“Summer Wind” will serve as both a safety feature and a new addition to Troy’s growing collection of public art.

It is scheduled to be installed next week.

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