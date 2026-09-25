Summertime heat attempts to make a comback

DAYTON — The Miami Valley has experienced beautiful fall weather over the last weeks time. High temperatures the last four days at the Dayton International Airport were recorded in the 60s. Once again, high temperatures will rise only in the 60s Friday afternoon.

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The summertime feels attempt to slide back into the Miami Valley Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This is ahead of the next cold front that will reinforce the cooler air. Unfortunately, The cooler air won’t be as cool as this past go around.

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High temperatures Tuessday and Wednesday are climbing into the middle to upper 70s. This isn’t extreme, but definitely noticable. With a southwest wind, humidity levels will rise. This will make temperatures in the middle to upper 70, feel like they are in the low 80s.

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