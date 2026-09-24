Summertime heat returns to the Valley

An area of low pressure will slide out of the region. It will allow for clear skies. This will take a moment before sunshine returns.

DAYTON — An area of low pressure to the SE of the Miami Valley will slide out of the region and allow for clearing skies.

This will take a moment, before good sunshine will return.

Most of the Valley Thursday will hang in the clouds once again with drizzle and a possible light shower.

No true accumulation is expected.

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Late afternoon and evening better clearing will occur.

Before the sun goes down, sunlight will shine through the clouds. The question is, how quickly do the clouds clear?

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If skies can clear, high temperatures can reach into the low 70s.

Otherwise, high temperatures won’t return into the 70s likely until the weekend.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures return at the beginning of next week as the winds change direction.

This will pull in warm, moist air from the Gulf.

Temperatures will climb toward 80 degrees by Wednesday.

Thankfully, the heat and humidity don’t hang around.

Another decent cold front will slide through the Valley and allow for “normal” temperatures late next week.

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