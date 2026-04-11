Sunday features a big warm up, plenty of sun before rain returns

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Saturday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been an awesome day around the Miami Valley. Highs climbed into the lower 60s. High pressure remains in control of our weather, but some warmer temperatures are inbound for Sunday.

Tonight

Tonight will be comfortable with some clouds passing by. No threat for rain exists tonight, so you can enjoy any plans you have.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

For Sunday we notice winds changing to the south and southwest. Gusts to around 30 miles per hour are expected, which will help transport the warmer temperatures into the area.

Sunday

Highs will go from near average to more than ten degrees above average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. I do expect periods of clouds and sunshine as well, but we will staty dry.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Muggy

The return of some muggy conditions is likely into next week as well. Dewpoints will climb into the lower 60s by Tuesday. Combine this with highs in the 80s and we will have a June-like feeling to the air. We will watch for a few showers and storms as well.

Monday

©2026 Cox Media Group