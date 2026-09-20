LIVE UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne County (Indiana)

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 6:05 P.M.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Wayne County (Indiana) until 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region until 8 a.m. on Monday.

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Stay weather-aware this Sunday evening, then prepare for the coolest temperatures so far this season.

Hey, it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Sunday evening could bring one or two storms turning severe, producing damaging straight-line winds or a brief spin-up tornado.

Most areas shouldn’t see severe weather.

Clouds and cool temperatures for the next week in the Miami Valley

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With a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, some of these downpours could create pockets of isolated flash flooding.

Please don’t drive through flooded roads.

Clouds and cool temperatures for the next week in the Miami Valley

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Then clouds and low rain chances will linger around through most of the week ahead.

Rain chances remain low all week, but a stray shower is possible almost every day.

Clouds and cool temperatures for the next week in the Miami Valley

The clouds are going to make it hard to warm up.

Highs are in the 60s all week long for the first time this season.

Clouds and cool temperatures for the next week in the Miami Valley

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