Sunshine, warm temperatures persist through rest of week

DAYTON — Good early Wednesday morning to you. Meteorologist Nick Dunn checking in with you on what will be another really nice day for late October standards. Days like today are something we should take advantage of with highs remaining well above average.

Today

A few clouds this morning will depart and we find plenty of sunshine and a light southwest breeze pumping in very mild air into the area today. Highs will approach 75 this afternoon, so make the most of it.

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Looking at the temperature trends, we will remain above average into early November, but we will step it down a bit. This is due to increased rain chances and cloud cover.

Trends

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Models are a bit divided on how rain chances evolve into early next week. However, a few light showers are possible on Sunday and Monday. At this time, the best chances for rain look to be after Monday, but we will watch how models change things over the next few days.

Sunday

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