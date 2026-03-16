Supreme Court to hear arguments on efforts to end immigration protections for Haitians

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will consider the Trump administration’s efforts to end temporary immigration protections for thousands of Haitians.

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The Supreme Court did not allow the Trump administration to end protections while it considers the case, CBS News reported.

Oral arguments on the matter are now set for late April.

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As previously reported, U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the Supreme Court last week to stop a ruling from a lower court that blocked the government from ending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians while cases challenging its cancellation continue.

The TPS for Haitians was set to expire last month, but has been extended due to challenges to its cancellation.

There are more than 350,000 Haitian nationals currently living in the United States.

In addition to taking up the legal battle over the TPS for Haiti, the Supreme Court also agreed to hear arguments over the TPS for Syria.

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